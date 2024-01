2025 athlete Cole Funderburk recently announced his top five schools, including the Hokies and Appalachian State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, and Wake Forest. He is viewed as one of the more underrated prospects on the board for those programs. He recorded 65.0 total tackles, 16.0 sacks, and 35.0 tackles for loss this past season at Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett.