At long last, the dates for Virginia Tech's 2024 football season have been revealed. The Orange and Maroon will have two weekday games this Fall.

There has been some - frankly bizarre - pushback about the Miami game being on a Friday night. Any sort of no-competition timeslot is a good thing, particularly for a program that hasn't been good enough in recent years to warrant being the premier game in any sort of shared timeslot (and certainly a lack of recognition of this fact is driving some of the consternation). If it were a home game - i.e. a sacrificed opportunity to bring recruits to campus, since they're otherwise-occupied with their high school games - it might be a different story, but to have it as a road contest is hard to spin as particularly negative. For fans to have the opportunity to make a weekend trip out of visiting Miami is even better.

Byes are Oct. 12 (after a cross-country trip and before a home Thursday game) and Nov. 16.

