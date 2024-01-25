Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
At long last, the dates for Virginia Tech's 2024 football season have been revealed. The Orange and Maroon will have two weekday games this Fall.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Advertisement
Aug. 31 @ Vanderbilt
Sept. 7 Marshall
Sept. 14 @ Old Dominion
Sept. 21 Rutgers
Sept. 27 (Friday) @ Miami
Oct. 5 @ Stanford
Oct. 17 (Thursday) Boston College
Oct. 26 Georgia Tech
Nov. 2 @ Syracuse
Nov. 9 Clemson
Nov. 23 @ Duke
Nov. 30 Virginia
Byes are Oct. 12 (after a cross-country trip and before a home Thursday game) and Nov. 16.
There has been some - frankly bizarre - pushback about the Miami game being on a Friday night. Any sort of no-competition timeslot is a good thing, particularly for a program that hasn't been good enough in recent years to warrant being the premier game in any sort of shared timeslot (and certainly a lack of recognition of this fact is driving some of the consternation). If it were a home game - i.e. a sacrificed opportunity to bring recruits to campus, since they're otherwise-occupied with their high school games - it might be a different story, but to have it as a road contest is hard to spin as particularly negative. For fans to have the opportunity to make a weekend trip out of visiting Miami is even better.
----
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!