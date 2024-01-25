Advertisement
2024 VT schedule revealed

Tim Sullivan
At long last, the dates for Virginia Tech's 2024 football season have been revealed. The Orange and Maroon will have two weekday games this Fall.

Aug. 31 @ Vanderbilt

Sept. 7 Marshall

Sept. 14 @ Old Dominion

Sept. 21 Rutgers

Sept. 27 (Friday) @ Miami

Oct. 5 @ Stanford

Oct. 17 (Thursday) Boston College

Oct. 26 Georgia Tech

Nov. 2 @ Syracuse

Nov. 9 Clemson

Nov. 23 @ Duke

Nov. 30 Virginia

Byes are Oct. 12 (after a cross-country trip and before a home Thursday game) and Nov. 16.

There has been some - frankly bizarre - pushback about the Miami game being on a Friday night. Any sort of no-competition timeslot is a good thing, particularly for a program that hasn't been good enough in recent years to warrant being the premier game in any sort of shared timeslot (and certainly a lack of recognition of this fact is driving some of the consternation). If it were a home game - i.e. a sacrificed opportunity to bring recruits to campus, since they're otherwise-occupied with their high school games - it might be a different story, but to have it as a road contest is hard to spin as particularly negative. For fans to have the opportunity to make a weekend trip out of visiting Miami is even better.

