2024 Hokie football camps scheduled
Each Summer, prospects travel around the region - and country - to perform in front of college coaches.
Many hope to earn scholarship offers, others already have their opportunities in hand, and use these camps as a chance to get to know coaches better. Of course, many just want to use their Summer improving their craft to have a strong season for their high school teams.
No matter why players make their way to Blacksburg, we know when they'll have the opportunities to do it in 2024.
The Hokies' camp dates are:
• Sunday June 2
• Sunday June 9
• Friday June 14
• Saturday June 15 (7-on-7 and bigman camp)
• Tuesday June 18
• Thursday June 20
• Sunday June 23
• Friday July 26
Last Summer, the staff had already landed the bulk of its 2024 class (which signed last month) by the end of the July, and the camp sessions served to get an early leg up on 2025 recruiting, as well as underclassmen.
