Virginia Tech's night game was a resounding success for the Hokies on multiple fronts. From a 27-10 win over Boston College to rave reviews out of recruits, everything went perfectly in Blacksburg Saturday evening.

"I got the chance to get on the field and be around the players and coaches," he said. "I loved getting to experience big Division I football. The gameday atmosphere was amazing and the team is looking pretty solid this year and I think that they have a chance to make it to the championship this year."

The visit came about through discussion with player personnel assistant Lino Lupinetti. Robinson didn't hesitate to accept the offer of a gameday visit. While on campus he got to meet another personnel staffer, Alex Jones. Building inroads with recruiting assistants is his path to more serious attention from the Hokies down the road.

The recruiting assistant Lino Lupinetti had sent me a game invite," he explained. "I wanted to take the trip to experience the Hokie nation and it has always been a dream to be a Hokie and I definitely find interest in going to VT.

"I didn’t get to talk to any of the coaches [in person], but I did talk to one of the recruiting assistants Alex Jones. We said hello to each other and caught up."

Robinson camped at Virginia Tech this Summer, and as he moves through his high school football season, it hopeful that the attention from Blacksburg remains strong. VT isn't the only school in the mix, though. He holds an offer from Old Dominion, and has been hearing from Penn State, Marshall, and others.

This weekend, he'll see his home state's flagship program in action, with a trip up to West Virginia University. It won't be his last college visit of the Fall, though he has yet to set more plans.

"I’m going to Morgantown for the WVU game next weekend," he said. "And I’m planning on having more visits this upcoming fall."

The 5-11, 175-pounder has played both ways for his team this Fall, though the Jefferson Cougars have struggled to a 1-2 record. He camped as a wide receiver at most schools this Summer.