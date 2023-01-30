News More News
2023 Virginia Tech football schedule released

At long last, Virginia Tech's 2023 football schedule is finalized. In the first year of a new ACC scheduling format, conference play is set.

The Hokies' non-conference slate sees visits from Old Dominion and Purdue, while VT travels to Rutgers and Marshall. Then conference play sees three home games in the final four contests, including the Commonwealth Cup against Virginia.

Game times are still TBD, but the dates are as follows:

Sept. 2 Old Dominion Lane Stadium

Sept. 9 Purdue Lane Stadium

Sept. 16 at Rutgers Piscataway, N.J.

Sept. 23 at Marshall Huntington, W.Va.

Sept. 30 Pitt Lane Stadium

Oct. 7 at Florida State Tallahassee, Fla.

Oct. 14 Wake Forest Lane Stadium

Oct. 26 Syracuse Lane Stadium

Nov. 4 at Louisville Louisville, Ky.

Nov. 11 at Boston College Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Nov. 18 NC State Lane Stadium

Nov. 25 at Virginia Charlottesville, Va.

