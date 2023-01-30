At long last, Virginia Tech's 2023 football schedule is finalized. In the first year of a new ACC scheduling format, conference play is set. The Hokies' non-conference slate sees visits from Old Dominion and Purdue, while VT travels to Rutgers and Marshall. Then conference play sees three home games in the final four contests, including the Commonwealth Cup against Virginia.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Game times are still TBD, but the dates are as follows: Sept. 2 Old Dominion Lane Stadium Sept. 9 Purdue Lane Stadium Sept. 16 at Rutgers Piscataway, N.J. Sept. 23 at Marshall Huntington, W.Va. Sept. 30 Pitt Lane Stadium Oct. 7 at Florida State Tallahassee, Fla. Oct. 14 Wake Forest Lane Stadium Oct. 26 Syracuse Lane Stadium Nov. 4 at Louisville Louisville, Ky. Nov. 11 at Boston College Chestnut Hill, Mass. Nov. 18 NC State Lane Stadium Nov. 25 at Virginia Charlottesville, Va.