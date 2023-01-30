2023 Virginia Tech football schedule released
At long last, Virginia Tech's 2023 football schedule is finalized. In the first year of a new ACC scheduling format, conference play is set.
The Hokies' non-conference slate sees visits from Old Dominion and Purdue, while VT travels to Rutgers and Marshall. Then conference play sees three home games in the final four contests, including the Commonwealth Cup against Virginia.
Game times are still TBD, but the dates are as follows:
Sept. 2 Old Dominion Lane Stadium
Sept. 9 Purdue Lane Stadium
Sept. 16 at Rutgers Piscataway, N.J.
Sept. 23 at Marshall Huntington, W.Va.
Sept. 30 Pitt Lane Stadium
Oct. 7 at Florida State Tallahassee, Fla.
Oct. 14 Wake Forest Lane Stadium
Oct. 26 Syracuse Lane Stadium
Nov. 4 at Louisville Louisville, Ky.
Nov. 11 at Boston College Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Nov. 18 NC State Lane Stadium
Nov. 25 at Virginia Charlottesville, Va.
