On Saturday, Montvale (NJ) St. Joseph Regional 2023 DE Jimmy Mullen announced his commitment to Virginia Tech. The dual-sport athlete will be joining both the football and wrestling teams once he arrives in Blacksburg.

Join HokieHaven.com FREE through the remainder of football season using #PRY22ERA promotion. Click here to take advantage .

The 6-foot-2 250-pound defensive end chose the Hokies over Rutgers, Army, Kent State, and Temple. He is 2-time New Jersey heavyweight champion in wrestling and is a big time addition to both teams.

Mullen visited Virginia Tech back in July on a visit with the wrestling program and it went very well. He was a top target for them and the opportunity to play both sports for the Hokies surely played a factor as well.

“I’m blown away by all the amazing schools and the wrestling and football programs that have recruited me," he wrote. "But at the end of the day there was only one logical choice; it just feels right, I will be continuing my academic and athletic career playing football and wrestling for the Hokies at Virginia Tech.”

He is joining both programs which seem to be on the rise. Mullen, ranked the No. 8 overall wrestler and No. 2 heavyweight by OpenMat, will be a great fit for Tony Roby's program, and can help the football team get back to where they once were with his solid skill set.

He is expected to occupy a wrestling scholarship and join the football team as a walk-on at this stage.