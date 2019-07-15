News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-15 08:28:10 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 WR Jayden Thomas has favorites, will cut list soon

Qzdgdiaxj2libscubs4b
Chad Simmons • Rivals.com
@ChadSimmons_
Recruiting Analyst
Chad Simmons is a Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com. He was the expert on The Next Class on Fox Sports South from 2011-2015. He currently covers Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi.

Jayden Thomas is hovering around 20 offers as he prepares for his junior season at Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy. The 6-foot-2, 188 pound wide receiver has been on the road visiting schools since his ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}