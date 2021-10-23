 HokieHaven - 2021 Virginia Tech Hokies football preview: Syracuse
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-23 08:34:56 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 Virginia Tech Hokies football preview: Syracuse

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The offense has yet to wake up, but the Hokies' defense is looking strong. Will that be enough with Syracuse coming to town?

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

The essentials

Opponent: Syracuse (3-4)

Time, Channel: 12:30 p.m. EDT, RSN/ESPN3

Location: Lane Stadium

Weather: 56°, 1% chance of rain, 76% humidity, 9 MPH WNW wind

The Line: Virginia Tech -3.5, O/U 45.5

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}