 HokieHaven - 2021 Virginia Tech Hokies football preview: Richmond
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-25 07:55:47 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 Virginia Tech Hokies football preview: Richmond

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

It's bounceback time for the Orange and Maroon. Hokies are too smart to look past an in-state FCS side by now.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

The essentials

Opponent: Richmond (2-1)

Time, Channel: Noon, ACC Network

Location: Lane Stadium

Weather: 65°, 1% chance of rain, 53% humidity, negligible wind

The Line: Virginia Tech -29.5, O/U 50.5

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}