2021 Virginia Tech Hokies football preview: Middle Tennessee State
After a rivalry win, do the Hokies get a breather? Find out with a breakdown of the matchup with MTSU.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
The essentials
Opponent: Middle Tennessee State (1-0)
Time, Channel: 2:00 p.m., ACC Network
Location: Lane Stadium
Weather: 74°, 1% chance of rain, 44% humidity, negligible wind
The Line: Virginia Tech -19.5, O/U 54.5
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news