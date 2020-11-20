HokieHaven - 2020 Virginia Tech Hokies football preview: Pittsburgh

2020 Virginia Tech Hokies football preview: Pittsburgh
After last week's game against Miami played out closer than expected - and still managed to disappoint - can VT get off the mat?
A notoriously-tricky trip to Pittsburgh is up next.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
The essentials
Opponent: Pittsburgh (4-4, 3-4 ACC)
Time, Channel: 4 p.m., ACC Network
Location: Pittsburgh, Pa.
Weather: 53°, 8% chance of rain, 6mph NNW winds
The Line: Virginia Tech -3.5, O/U 54.5
Virginia Tech pass offense v. Pitt pass defense
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news