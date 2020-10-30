HokieHaven - 2020 Virginia Tech Hokies football preview: Louisville

2020 Virginia Tech Hokies football preview: Louisville
Virginia Tech had a really rough result last weekend. Louisville's early 2020 campaign has had plenty of 'em.
However, the Cards are off a blowout victory over a talented (albeit awful) Florida State. Can the Hokies bounce back, or will Louisville continue finding its way?
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
The essentials
Opponent: Louisville (2-4)
Time, Channel: 4:00 p.m., ACC Network
Location: Louisville, Ky.
Weather: 58°, 1% chance of rain, 6 MPH SSE winds
The Line: Virginia Tech -3.5, O/U 67.5
Virginia Tech pass offense v. Louisville pass defense
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news