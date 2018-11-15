Virginia Tech is pursuing several players from the Charlotte, N.C. area in the 2020 class, and one has VT in his top eight.

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, NC State, Oklahoma, and Tennessee are the other seven schools under high consideration for the talented young receiver. Auburn, Clemson, Notre Dame, and Wisconsin are among the several others that have offered him but are not members of the list.

Standing 6-2, 180 pounds, Rooks is the No. 41 overall prospect and No. 9 wide receiver in the nation for the 2020 class, and is the top overall player in North Carolina. That has him ranked as a 6.0 "high-four-star" prospect.

Rooks has taken multiple visits to Blacksburg in the past, including for a Junior Day last Winter. Virginia Tech started his recruitment in strong position, but as the number of suitors - and level of competition - has stepped up, he's remained open to most programs. Now that the list is beginning to narrow, the Hokies may step up their pursuit once more.

VT currently boasts two Class of 2019 commitments from the Tar Heel State, and signed 10 players from it over the prior two classes. The commitment to a strong effort in the state immediately adjacent to their own - including the "NC2VT" movement - could be a part of the effort to convince a talented player like Rooks to join up.