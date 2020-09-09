2020 Hokies roster: Updated sizes
The Hokies' fall roster has been updated, and that means it's time to update the players' sizes. A number of intriguing changes in player growth (or weight loss) have occurred in the offseason. Let...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news