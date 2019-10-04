News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-04 12:08:49 -0500') }} football Edit

2019 Virginia Tech Hokies football game preview: Miami

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech fans aren't feeling great about the early stages of the 2020 season... but this weekend, they face a team that's in a similar situation.

The Manny Díaz era in Coral Gables is off to a rough start. Will Virginia Tech be able to take advantage and come away with a win?

The essentials

Opponent: Miami (2-2, 0-1 ACC)

Time, Channel: 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Location: Miami Gardens, Fla.

Weather: 86°, 21% chance of rain, 14 MPH Easterly wnds

The Line: Virginia Tech +14 O/U 46

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}