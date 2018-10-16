Buzz Williams's staff is on a recent hot streak on the recruiting trail. Could it continue soon with Sumter (S.C.) forward Calvin Felder?

Blessed to say that I will be making my college decision this week, it will be between my final 5 of Murray st, Boston College, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and LSU.🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/qeh5gl3qga

Boston College, Georgia Tech, LSU, and Murray State are the other finalists for the country's No. 43 small forward, a product of Sumter (S.C.) High School.

Felder has taken official visits to Murray State and Virginia Tech (Oct. 5) during his process already, and was at Boston College last weekend. He was slated to be at LSU this upcoming weekend, but unless the Tigers are already the school he has in mind, that's unlikely to happen.

Virginia Tech has been in good position for Felder, and he has long mentioned that the Hokies are recruiting him the hardest. It is is a strong fit for him - he's a tough-nosed do-everything guy who can tie together a frontcourt otherwise loaded with shooters in Buzz Williams's system. However, Boston College has also been a strong contender, and a player scheduling an announcement date shortly after visiting one of his favorites - as Felder is doing upon his return from BC - seems to have that school in mind as the final choice more often than not.

Stay tuned for more details on Felder's commitment.