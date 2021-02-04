HokieHaven - Zion DeBose enters the Transfer Portal

Although he opted out of the 2020 season with a few games remaining, the fact that junior defensive end Zion DeBose made it to February without officially entering the NCAA Transfer Portal seemed to indicate that there might be a chance he returned to the Hokies.

The 6-1, 245-pounder was a three-star in the 2017 recruiting class, choosing VT over Illinois, Missouri, and Pitt. The product of Spencer (N.C.) North Rowan made his choice the weekend before National Signing Day 2017.

Debose redshirted as a true freshman in 2017, and was forced onto the bench by an injury for the entirety of the 2019 season. He made seven total tackles (0.5 for loss) as a redshirt freshman in the intervening year, and in four appearances before opting out this season, made six total tackles, including an eight-yard sack.

Given the eligibility freeze and his past history at Virginia Tech, he could theoretically be a fifth-year sophomore at whichever school he ultimately chooses, with three years of eligibility remaining despite having been in college for four years. He will be immediately eligible as a graduate transfer.

The only remaining members of VT's 26-man Class of 2017 (scheduled to be fifth-year seniors this Fall) are tight end Drake DeIuliis, offensive lineman Silas Dzansi, defensive end TyJuan Garbutt, defensive end Jaylen Griffin, running back Jalen Holston, offensive lineman Lecitus Smith, and running back Terius Wheatley. Several have already headed to the NFL (or exhausted their eligibility without an NFL look), a handful retired due to injury, while DeBose joins a fairly large group of outgoing transfers.