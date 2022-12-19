From the time he picked up a VT offer, Zeke Wimbush's pledge felt inevitable. Now, it's reality for the former Charlotte commit.

The 6-2, 210-pounder is a two-star unranked at his position or within the Commonwealth. He was a crucial piece of a state runner-up Ashburn (Va.) Stone Bridge team that finished the year 12-2. He was the team's leading passer (14/36 for 729 yards with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions) and rusher (94 carries for 840 yards and 19 touchdowns). He also managed to be the third-leading receiver (17 catches for 338 yards and three touchdowns), despite leading the way passing.

He's listed as a wide receiver by Rivals.com, but his combination of size and skillset makes him a combo player who is most likely to be a receiver-first H-back, a sort of redux of last year's star freshman TE, Dae'Quan Wright - and VT fans would be ecstatic if he turned out to be as productive.

Wimbush visited VT on several occasions as an underclassman (and for a junior day last Winter), but with no offer from the Hokies forthcoming, he committed to Charlotte this Summer. His patience paid off, though, and he decommitted from Charlotte and publicly announced a Virginia Tech offer on back-to-back days this weekend, and didn't take long to complete the flip. The 25th member of the class, his commitment does not alter the Hokies' Team Recruiting Ranking, which remains static at No. 32.

