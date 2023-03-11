The three-star prospect has taken the next step toward the end of his recruitment by narrowing to a list of seven top options - and Virginia Tech is prominently listed.

**Limited time only** Five months for the price of one! Use VTSpring23. Details here .

Duke, Minnesota, North Carolina, Stanford, Virginia, and Wake Forest are the other programs seriously in the mix for Rainer. Arkansas, Maryland, Pitt, and several mid-majors are among those moved to the back-burner in his process.

The son of former NFL linebacker Wali Rainer, Zahir has been on multiple past recruiting visits to Blacksburg as Virginia Tech has made him a priority on the trail. His father is an assistant coach at TES who is involved in helping players at the school set up their visits - and a strong personal relationship with Virginia Tech's area recruiter Fontel Mines (a fellow UVa alum a few years younger than the elder Rainer) has helped the Orange and Maroon become a major player at the program. VT landed defensive back Cameren Fleming out of the program in the 2023 class.



Rainer intends to take a return visit to Blacksburg March 20, after most-recently being in town for the Jan. 23 junior day hosted by the staff during basketball season. Even among his top seven, the Hokies may very well occupy an enviable position.

Rainer has not announced firm plans for the next phases of trimming his list, but has long planned to make his college commitment prior to the beginning of his senior season on the high school field.