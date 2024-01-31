Following the Hokies 77-67 loss to the Duke Blue Devils Monday night, head coaches Mike Young and Jon Scheyer took to the press to discuss Monday's action.

A key cog in the Hokies Monday night loss was their lack of rebounding prowess. The Hokies got outrebounded 38-20, with Duke converting 15 second-chance points.

"A lot of that was us in rotation. We're in rotation, [the] shot goes up and you know, we don't have a guard chipping down to take that."

A noticeable absentee on the Hokies scoring chart was guard Sean Pedulla, who finished the night with 12 points on 4-15 shooting, including 0-6 from beyond the arc. Young attributes this poor night too Dukes handling of the junior guard.

"Now we need him going he has been really, good for us here over the last bit, thought he pressed a little bit. I think Duke had something to do with that... Those guys that they put onto Sean did a did a nice job."

One bright spot for the Hokies was the play of sophomore MJ Collins. Collins tallied 17 points on the evening on a steady 7-13 clip.

"[Collins] certainly looks a lot more confident. He's really struggled putting the ball in the hole, but, he's worked at it... He's a good player. We need that, that punch from him is important to us as we as we move along."

At the end of the first half, there was a segment when Jeremy Roach was able to pop a corner three that sent Duke in with a six-point lead, rather than leaving it to a one-possession game heading into the final 20 minutes. This is where Scheyer believes the game flipped in favor of the Blue Blood.

"Sean Stewart made a play to keep the ball alive. Flip [Kyle Filipowski] comes up with it and then Jeremy [Roach] hits the three. I can't tell you. I think that's probably the most important play of the game, to be honest. And because The momentum was going their way... I've learned ever since I've been a freshman here, you know, just the start of games, end of half, start of halves, and obviously end of games, but that was a big segment."

As ACC play continues to get into the thick of things, the Hokies hike to a possible bid to the Big Dance gets a lot steeper. Up next for Tech is a trip to Coral Gables to take on the Miami Hurricanes in a rematch where the Hokies lost 75-71 in early January. Tip takes place at noon on Saturday.








