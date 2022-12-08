Young said his team did a great job shaking off the sluggishness seen in the first few minutes. Tech found themselves down 10-4 with just under five minutes gone through the first. Virginia Tech then answered with a 11-2 run and didn’t look back from there. Darius Maddox started the game much like the rest of the team, very slowly shooting 0-4 before finally finding himself two points off a layup, which immediately gave him a small yet significant confidence boost. Young took note of voicing that Maddox improved a lot throughout the game. Yet Young was cautious of his opponents shortcomings; he believes that the Flyers are a very good team and that they find themselves short-handed due to the injury losses of Kobe Elvis and Malachi Smith. Both went out injured in Dayton’s 79-75 loss to BYU suffered at the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament last month.

One of the many highlights from the game was the play of Virginia Tech’s defense; the Hokies held Dayton to just 31.7% from the field and to a season best 49 points. Young was wealthy with praise for his staff crediting them for formulating a great scouting report coming into the game.

It was another one of those nights for Grant Basile. The Wright State transfer was playing with an extra sense of intensity, finishing the night with 23 points and 10 boards - both game highs. Young alluded that he could have been playing so well because of Wright State's proximity to Dayton. It was later discovered that Basile always wanted to play Dayton as a Wright State Raider yet he was never able to and he took it to heart, so this was certainly a game he circled on his calendar in the preseason.He made sure Dayton did not forget him at one point late in the half he found himself trailing the Flyers whole team by just one .

For Virginia Tech they move to 9-1 (1-0) and travel to Brooklyn for the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational this Sunday to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys on ESPN 2 at 2 pm ET.