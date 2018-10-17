The 6-8, 193-pound Gultekin becomes the third player to commit to Virginia Tech's 2019 class in just over a week. The No. 149 overall prospect nationally and No. 33 small forward, he's got range out to the three-point line, but can play a true forward position and defend multiple spots on the court. That versatility makes him a great fit for Buzz Williams's system, and the size he'll bring is a welcome sight for Hokie fans.

A native of Turkey, Gultekin won't have to go quite that far for his college days, playing his high school ball in the Western portion of Maryland. He joins guards Anthony Harris and Dre Gordon in the class, which still has room for several more signees.