 HokieHaven - Xavier Simmons taking virtual visits - and a patient approach
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-21 09:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Xavier Simmons taking virtual visits - and a patient approach

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech was among the first programs to offer Greensboro (N.C.) Northwest Guilford 2022 linebacker Xavier Simmons back in May.

The 6-3, 215-pounder is a three-star ranked the No. 14 player in North Carolina and the No. 34 outside linebacker in the nation. And he's continuing to hear from the Hokies, along with several others.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}