Wyatt Teller selected to Pro Bowl

The AFC's selections are in, and the Pro Bowl will feature at least one former Hokie. Offensive lineman Wyatt Teller will take the field in Vegas.

In his third year with the Browns after starting his career with the Buffalo Bills, Teller has helped lead Cleveland to an offense that is in the top five in total rushing yards with 1,954, and has allowed just 34 sacks on the year. This will be Teller's first Pro Bowl selection, though he was named second-team All-Pro last year at the conclusion of the season.

Last year's AFC team included linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and Edmunds was also ann alternate in the 2020 Pro Bowl. That broke a streak of no Hokies since the 2016 Pro Bowl, when quarterback Tyrod Taylor represented the Buffalo Bills.