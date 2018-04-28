Virginia Tech's representation in the 2018 NFL Draft is increasing at a rapid pace. Wyatt Teller has been selected by the Buffalo Bills. The No. 166 overall pick will play with teammate Tremaine Edmunds in Western New York.

The 6-5, 314-pound Teller was a four-year starter up front, with a first-team All-ACC year as a senior, despite a line that had injury trouble around him and struggled to move the ball on the ground. He should be a great fit in a snowy city that needs to pound the rock when the weather gets rough.

Teller is the fourth Hokie off the board, following first-rounders Tremaine and Terrell Edmunds, and defensive tackle Tim Settle going just three picks ahead of him. A handful of other players are considered draftable prospects, as well.