WR Jaleel Skinner has ACC dream school
SAN ANTONIO - South Carolina and Virginia Tech are the first two programs to offer Jaleel Skinner and after an impressive showing here at the National Combine many more could be coming.The 2022 wid...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news