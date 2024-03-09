No. 4 seed Notre Dame went on a 20-0 run throughout the second and third quarters to pull away from Tech to go on and win by 29 points.

The Fighting Irish didn’t need any luck against Virginia Tech on Saturday, defeating the No. 1 seed Hokies for the second time in the past 10 days, by a score of 82-53.

Tech was down 15-12 at the end of one.

They were getting a multitude of good looks, but were just unable to hit the shots. The Hokies shot 5-21 from the field and 2-9 from downtown in the first, continuing their shooting woes from the win against Miami on Friday.

The Irish then scored the first eight points coming out in the second quarter and had themselves at a 23-12 lead over the Hokies.

Virginia Tech did not score their first point in the second until Olivia Summiel hit two free throws with 5:36 to play in the quarter.

After a couple of buckets from Georgia Amoore, Tech cut it to a four point game, only being down 25-21 with 3:24 to play in the second.

Sonia Citron closed out the quarter with five consecutive points for Notre Dame as the Irish went into the break with a 33-23 lead.

The junior guard was tough to handle for the Hokies all day, as she finished with 19 points and seven rebounds, shooting 7-12 from the field. Citron had 21 points when the Irish took down Tech 10 days ago.

Citron was not the only player for the Irish who had a good day. Four players finished in double digits.

Maddy Westbeld had 18 points, Hannah Hidalgo had 15 and Anna DeWolfe finished with 14.

Being down 10 points at the break was still overcomable for Tech, until Notre Dame opened up the third quarter with a 15-0 run, continuing the 5-0 run that they went into halftime with.

Notre Dame scored 28 points in the third quarter, and led the Hokies 61-40 going into the fourth.

Tech showed promising signs at the beginning of the fourth, scoring the first six points while cutting it to a 15-point Irish lead.

However, they could not build on the hot streak, as Notre Dame answered with a 12-0 run that all but ended the game.

Amoore finished with 24 points on 11-29 shooting. It’s her fourth consecutive game with 20+ points.

Her scoring effort wasn’t enough to make it a game, as the next highest scorer for Tech was Olivia Summiel with just 10 points.

The Hokies ended the day shooting 21-70 from the field and 8-28 from deep.

Tech now looks forward to the NCAA Tournament, and hopes to have Liz Kitley back in the fold to make a run at a second Final Four appearance in a row.