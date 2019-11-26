With its 28-0 win over Pittsburgh Saturday, Virginia Tech has shown that the team fans saw early in the season - which lost two conference games and struggled against lesser competition - is no longer. Instead, the Hokies are rounding into a defensive juggernaut, getting explosive plays from the offense (without the implosive plays that often accompanied them early in the season), and taking care of all comers.

A 2-2 record, and an 0-2 start in the ACC, has turned into 8-3 and a 5-2 league mark as the team has grown. That's largely been a product of the evolution of the Lunch Pail D - or a return to the Lunch Pail D after starting the year far from that historical standard.