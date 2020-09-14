HokieHaven - With idle conferences dropping out, VT moves up in polls

Despite not playing over the weekend - thanks to NC State - and its upcoming game also delayed - thanks to conditions on the Hokie football team - Virginia Tech is on the rise in the national rankings.

The Hokies climbed from unranked to No. 20 in the Associated Press top 25 poll, and from No. 24 to No. 19 in the coaches' poll.

Clemson remains No. 1 in both polls, while other ACC teams include No. 7 Notre Dame, No. 12 (AP)/11 (coaches) North Carolina, No. 17/18 Miami, No. 18/16 Louisville, and No. 25/NR Pitt. Georgia Tech, Virginia, and Florida State are just outside the polls.

The Hokies' schedule looks like a gauntlet - especially given the delays in starting the season, which will reduce potential bye weeks - with only Notre Dame among the ranked ACC teams that VT has a no-play against in the 10-game conference schedule. Of course, in absolute terms, with two Power-5 conferences (and some mid-majors) forgoing play, the quality of a "top 25 team" may not be quite as intimidating as in years past.

The season is now scheduled to begin Sept. 26 against NC State. The Wolfpack opens against Wake Forest this weekend.