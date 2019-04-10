The defensive end out of Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek is planning to go into his senior year committed, so he is taking visits, seeing what fits him and looking for a place he can call home.

Quentin Williams last visit was to a school in the SEC, but it is a trio of ACC schools high on his list with a decision nearing.

"I am trying to commit before the season," said Williams. "I would like to make a decision in the next couple of months. I would say North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Miami are the top schools for me right now.

"I have visited UNC and Virginia Tech and I am going to Miami next. I will be there next weekend and it will be my first time there. I want to see the city, the stuff around the campus and just the over school. I want to talk to the coaches and spend time with them too.



"UNC is one of my favorites because they offered me early and they are recruiting me hard. I like the new staff, I have been there four or five times and I like it there.



"I have visited Virginia Tech four times. I have visited UNC the most, then Virginia Tech is next. I have been to camp, a game and I like their style of play. They practice hard, they play hard and I like how Bud Foster runs his defense.

"My last visit was to Tennessee and they are looking at me. I do not have that offer yet, but the coaches told me that I am high on their list, that they are looking at me and things like that. I had a good visit there and if they offer, I will look at them.

"I am looking for a place I can adapt to and one that feels like a second home for me."