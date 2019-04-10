Williams to end up in the ACC?
Quentin Williams last visit was to a school in the SEC, but it is a trio of ACC schools high on his list with a decision nearing.
The defensive end out of Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek is planning to go into his senior year committed, so he is taking visits, seeing what fits him and looking for a place he can call home.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"I am trying to commit before the season," said Williams. "I would like to make a decision in the next couple of months. I would say North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Miami are the top schools for me right now.
"I have visited UNC and Virginia Tech and I am going to Miami next. I will be there next weekend and it will be my first time there. I want to see the city, the stuff around the campus and just the over school. I want to talk to the coaches and spend time with them too.
"UNC is one of my favorites because they offered me early and they are recruiting me hard. I like the new staff, I have been there four or five times and I like it there.
"I have visited Virginia Tech four times. I have visited UNC the most, then Virginia Tech is next. I have been to camp, a game and I like their style of play. They practice hard, they play hard and I like how Bud Foster runs his defense.
"My last visit was to Tennessee and they are looking at me. I do not have that offer yet, but the coaches told me that I am high on their list, that they are looking at me and things like that. I had a good visit there and if they offer, I will look at them.
"I am looking for a place I can adapt to and one that feels like a second home for me."
RIVALS REACTION
As of today, this looks like a Tar Heel—Hokie battle for Williams. The upcoming visit to Coral Gables could change that, but that is to be determined. Williams may not be too far from making a decision, and there is a lot of positive buzz around UNC right now, so the in-state school could be tough to beat.