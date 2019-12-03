News More News
William Pritchard takes medical retirement

Tim Sullivan
One member of Virginia Tech’s outstanding 2019 haul on the offensive line won’t see the field in Blacksburg: William Pritchard has been forced into retirement by lingering medical issues.

The 6-3, 290-pounder redshirted this season after joining the Hokies as a three-star out of Manchester High school in the Richmond area.

Fortunately, the big haul still seems on track to produce some long-term contributors. True freshmen Bryan Hudson and Doug Nester both played this season, while Jesse Hanson may have a bright future after redshirting.

