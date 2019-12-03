View this post on Instagram

Thank you football for all that you have taught me. Through my 13 years of playing this amazing sport, it has come to an end for me. I have suffered numerous brain injuries and have reached my limit. As hard as this is for me, it has been important for me to keep a positive attitude when continuing a normal life. I believe that God has a plan for me, and I still have a lot to do in this world. The lessons that I have learned from this game have helped prepare me to be successful in anything that I do. I appreciate each and every one of the people that have been there for me and supported me throughout my football journey. 💔