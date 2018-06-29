Virginia Tech offered the 6-3, 290-pound three-star after he impressed in front of the Hokie coaches during their appearance as guest instructors at the Randolph-Macon camp in the Richmond area. Shortly thereafter, he took a trip to Blacksburg, cementing VT near the top of his list.

His final group consists of Illinois, Syracuse, Tennessee, and FCS James Madison, along with Virginia Tech.

VT needs at least one - and more likely two - offensive linemen to round out the Class of 2019, with four-stars Jesse Hanson and Bryan Hudson a solid start to what could be a formidable group in the trenches. The other side of the ball could be getting help soon as well, with two top defensive line targets making college commitments Saturday.