The 6-3, 290-pounder from Midlothian (Va.) Manchester is unranked at his position or within the stats of Virginia, but received his offer after camping in front of thew Hokie coaches.

VT staff members who were guest coaches at the Randolph Macon camp a few weeks ago evaluated and offered Pritchard, who made the short trip from his home on the other side of Richmond. Pritchard helped Manchester High to an 11-2 record and third-round playoff exit (in 6A, the largest division) during his junior year.

He becomes the third offensive lineman and sixth Virginia native (one of whom is Jesse Hanson, a fellow OL) to join VT's 2019 class. With his pledge, the Hokies now have 14 total commitments in a class that should only top out around 16 or so signees come National Signing Day 2019. With his commitment, the Hokies' class jumps NC State for No. 21 in the nation, and No. 4 in the ACC. He picked the Hokies over Illinois, Syracuse, Tennessee, and FCS James Madison.

