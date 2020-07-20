HokieHaven - Will Shaver earning looks from SEC, ACC and more

After a strong showing this weekend, Tom Crean ’s staff at Georgia started showing interest in Shaver, who plays for Pro One. Purdue , Stanford and Virginia are among the other schools showing early interest.

Will Shaver has become a popular target in the 2022 class out of Alabama and his performance this weekend at the LakePoint LIVE Showcase in Georgia only added to it. The 6-foot-10 skilled big man recently added an offer from Iowa State , but had previously held offers from Alabama , Auburn , Virginia Tech , and UAB.

Alabama: “I think Coach [Nate] Oats knows what he’s doing. His morals are in the right place and he has the right coaching staff around him. They have a great recruiting class coming in. He’s got it rolling over there. Alabama is going to be scary next year.”

Auburn: “I really like Auburn too. I love talking to Bruce Pearl. He’s going to go down as one of the top coaches in college basketball history. I really like Auburn as well.”

Georgia: “They reached out to my coaches and I was told to expect to receive a call or text from them soon. That’s the newest school I’ve heard from after this weekend. I’m not really familiar with them yet.”

Iowa State: “They offered me a week or two ago. We had a zoom call and they offered. I didn’t know a ton about them before the call. I didn’t realize how good they have been. The school is amazing. I was just shocked to see how good they’ve been over the years. They showed me clips of how their post players play and it is exactly how I play.”

Virginia Tech: “That’s probably the one I’m not as familiar with of my offers. I like the way they play. They like throwing it down into the post. They play a lot like Iowa State and they like pick and roll a lot.”