HokieHaven - Will Muschamp out at South Carolina: Can the Hokies benefit?

Virginia Tech has amped up its recruiting in the Palmetto State in recent years. Can the staff take advantage of a coaching change at South Carolina?

The Orange and Maroon understandably have a lot of recruiting overlap with the Gamecocks. VT has offered 14 players from South Carolina, while the Gamecocks returned the favor with the same number of offers in VT's own backyard. Here are some of the players to keep an eye on after the dismissal of Will Muschamp.