THE COMMITMENT: Once a USF commit, wide receiver Tyree Saunders backed off that pledge earlier this month. Now the three-star prospect has found a new home, as he pledged his services to Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon. Saunders, who saw his stock rise with an impressive offseason, could see that trajectory continue this fall. Below, the Jacksonville-area star discusses his decision and Rivals.com has a look at what his announcement means for the Hokies.



IN HIS WORDS:ON WHY HE CHOSE VIRGINIA TECH:

“The opportunity to play in a great conference and compete against really good teams. It gives me a good chance to play on college football’s biggest stages.





ON WHICH COACHES HE FEELS MOST COMFORTABLE WITH:

I like Coach [Justin] Fuente, Coach [Jafar] Williams, and Coach [Charley] Wiles. Those are the three that have been recruiting me. I like the other coaches that I talk to as well, but those three really got to know me.”





ON WHAT HE”S MOST EXCITED ABOUT:

“They plan to use me inside and outside. They actually want to move me all over the field because of my speed and good size. That all makes me able to play outside as well as in.”





ON HOW HE FITS THE OFFENSE:

“I fit into the scheme very well. They have a base of three wide receivers. Coach Fuente is an offensive-minded coach, so I feel comfortable on the scheme. They are gonna throw the ball.”