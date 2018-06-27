Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-27 08:57:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Where do Terps stand as three-star RB Jordan Houston readies to name top 5?

Pat Donohue
Staff Writer

Oakton (Va.) Flint Hill School 2019 three-star running back Jordan Houston is closing in on a commitment and is expected to announce his top five schools in the coming days. But where exactly does Maryland--one of the programs that has been recruiting him the hardest--stand at such a critical juncture of Houston’s recruitment? The Terps are in a position they should be pleased with.

Wrwsufzyoyk6a5qrd7v4
Jordan Houston
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}