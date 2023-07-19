With 16 members in the Virginia Tech Hokies recruiting class, the group is currently just outside the top-30 nationally. But where will the Orange and Maroon stand when the dust settles? Head coach Brent Pry and his assistants have done an outstanding job laying the groundwork for what should be a class that gets VT back into the national conversation... even if it doesn't end up among the nations elite (and it still might!).

Quarterback Davi Belfort is one of the cornerstones of the class (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Where they stand today

With 16 commitments, the Hokies rank No. 33 nationally, and eighth in the ACC with 1380 RR points. However, every team ranked ahead of them in the ACC has an equal or greater number of commitments (Clemson is the one that has 16 pledges, and no matter how well the staff does to close out this class, the Tigers are in another stratosphere i the recruiting world). Among the national recruiting scene, only Alabama, Texas, and Oklahoma have fewer commitments while being ranked ahead of VT - coincidentally they each have 14 pledges - and like Clemson, they're in a different world in the modern recruiting era until the Pry staff gets things back on track. With those factors in mind, how would the Hokies stack up just looking at average stars per commit? That bumps the team up to No. 25 nationally. It's a solid increase, but not a huge one. In the ACC though, it gets them to fourth (Clemson and the two Florida programs remain ahead), which feels like a fairer representation of things stand, given the staff's patience and attention to detail when putting the 2024 group together. But what might the future look like?

Adding realistic targets

Some of the players who are the most likely (or best-case likely, in some cases) would provide major boosts to the class. For example:

Cole is the crown jewel out there as the Hokies move toward the end of the 2024 recruiting cycle. There are certainly plenty of other targets, but none as highly-coveted as the local 'backer. A 5.9 four-star and the No. 140 overall prospect in the nation, he is currently worth 145 RR points.

A four-star outside the Rivals250, White's commitment would add 105 RR points to Virginia Tech's total.

A 5.7 three-star prospect, Davidson represents a potential 90-point addition to the RR points total.

Securing a flip from Rainer seems to be on the coaches' minds (and certainly is an effort the committed members of the 2024 class are working to advance). A 5.6 three-star, he comes with 75 RR points - and of course would also cost a Minnesota team that is currently ranked a few spots ahead of VT one of their more-valuable commitments.

Say the Hokies close with these four players. That would take the class to 20 commits (the point at which each new commitment doesn't get full points, as it knocks the lowest-rated players out of the Team Rankings formula, and the Hokies have three 5.5 three-stars who would be first to get bumped out). It would add 415 points to the class's haul, bumping the Hokies to No. 18 nationally. Of course, other programs will add commits, as well. Unlike the Hokies, many of them will not get full points for new commitments due to fuller classes, though. Regardless, a top-20 rank remains a solid stretch goal for the Orange and Maroon. Unless...

Boosts from re-ranks

How it plays out

As things stand, it takes close to best-case scenarios to see Virginia Tech getting a firm foothold in the national top 25. That would mean closing strong with some of the best players in the class, and also the on-field action proving that current commits are undervalued in the rankings. Getting right to the edge of that distinction, though, would represent a major step forward for the Orange and Maroon. The last few classes have ranked 40, 41, 43, 85(!), and 25. That's right, you have to go back to 2019 to find Virginia Tech's last top-25 class, and that group saw nearly all of its four-stars leave within two years. It was then followed by a nightmare group in 2020 for Justin Fuente's crew. If Brent Pry and his crew reel in a top-25 group on the trail and get back above .500 on the field (the latter may well be as difficult as the former, if not more so), the program will be back on firm footing.