Since the Thundering Herd weren't initially on Virginia Tech's schedule, we haven't taken a preliminary look at Marshall. What's the team all about, and what are the Hokies in store for this weekend?

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The season to date

Marshall is 8-3, with the losses to NC State, Middle Tennessee State, and Southern Miss. They finished second in Conference USA's East division with their 6-2 conference mark. They have an opening in their schedule because a Sept. 15 trip to South Carolina was canceled (the same weekend of the Hokies' nixed game against East Carolina). They have one common opponent with Virginia Tech. Marshall beat Old Dominion 42-20 Oct. 13 - VT famously was upset by ODU in September. In the latest edition of Jeff Sagarin's power ratings, Marshall comes in No. 82 nationally, ten spots behind the Hokies.

The series history

Virginia Tech and Marshall have squared off 12 times in history, most recently in a 29-21 Hokie win in Blacksburg back in 2013. That was part of a two-for-one that also saw VT wins in Huntington in 2011 and Blacksburg in 2009. The only two Herd wins in series history happened more than a half-century ago, back-to-back trips for Virginia Tech to Huntington in 1939 and 1940. Marshall took those games 20-0 and 13-7. Despite reasonable proximity between the schools (and Marshall's off-and-on reputation as a mid-major that actually carries some cachet by beating them), there isn't a long history between these programs. However, Saturday's game is the first of three upcoming, with a two-for-one deal that will see VT travel in 2023, and Marshall make its way back to Blacksburg in 2024.

The players to watch

Freshman quarterback Isaiah Green has been Marshall's leading passer, and has only been supplanted (by junior Alex Thomson) during a four-game injured stretch in midseason. Senior Tyre Brady is the top receiving target with nine touchdowns. Marshall runs the ball by committee, with four different players over 50 carries on the year. Defensively, 11 different players have picked off a pass, but only junior corner Malik Grant has multiple. Junior defensive lineman Ty Tyler has seven sacks to lead the front.