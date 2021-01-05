HokieHaven - What's the ceiling for the VT basketball team?

Things are going well in Cassell Coliseum. Virginia Tech's 8-1, and has yet to lose in ACC play. The team even has a top-5 win.

However, we've seen this script go sideways before. Last year's squad reached a 10-3 (1-1) mark, including a win over a then-top-5 Michigan State team. A 6-13 finish was less-than ideal under the circumstances!