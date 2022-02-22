What has happened against North Carolina, and can the Hokies overcome?

Twice Virginia Tech has met UNC on the basketball court this season, and twice the Heels have come away with wins that look grim for the Hokies' NCAA Tournament hopes.

This time around, it feels like the Hokies have increased their cushion to a point that it's not a killer to those Tournament hopes, of course. But there's clearly an area of major weakness that the Heels have exposed twice. Do other teams have what it takes to exploit it?