What did the shellacking in Charlottesville tell us about the Hokies?
Last night's rivalry game against Virginia... didn't go so well. VT was thoroughly handled by the Hoos, but does it mean this team is a lost cause?
Of course not: a top-10 team losing on the road to the No. 1 team in the country (according to the coaches, at least, and likely to the AP if they manage to beat Duke this weekend) is hardly shameful. Most VT fans - and this particular media outlet - have been skeptical that Buzz Williams's squad belongs among the top 10 anyway, with a 15-20 ranking seeming more fair given this team lost to a Penn State squad that is bound for a sub-.500 record on the year, among other things.
What did we get out of last night's game, though?
The three-point defense is a problem
