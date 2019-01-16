Last night's rivalry game against Virginia... didn't go so well. VT was thoroughly handled by the Hoos, but does it mean this team is a lost cause?

Of course not: a top-10 team losing on the road to the No. 1 team in the country (according to the coaches, at least, and likely to the AP if they manage to beat Duke this weekend) is hardly shameful. Most VT fans - and this particular media outlet - have been skeptical that Buzz Williams's squad belongs among the top 10 anyway, with a 15-20 ranking seeming more fair given this team lost to a Penn State squad that is bound for a sub-.500 record on the year, among other things.

What did we get out of last night's game, though?