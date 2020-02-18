A truly rough January (and about half of February) took Virginia Tech from potential Tourney Surprise to ACC also-ran (at best).

A team with a Kenpom rank that had stabilized in the national top 50 (after reaching as high as No. 29 in the season's early going) looked like it had an opportunity to surprise people. Losses in six of seven games was a painful stretch. More so was the fact that VT was at least a slight favorite in all but one of those losses.