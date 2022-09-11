He got to take the Blacksburg experience to another level Saturday evening. The Lane Stadium experience is legendary, particularly for a night game. For Thompson, that was the most exciting part of making his return to campus.

Maiden (N.C.) 2023 quarterback Wesley Thompson is no stranger to Virginia Tech, having visited for a spring practice and then returning for camp in June.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

"I was glad I got to see the Enter Sandman entrance," he said. "It was an amazing atmosphere. Virginia Tech has crazy fans."

The 6-5, 180-pounder comes from a familiar school for Virginia Tech fans. Former Hokie cornerback Caleb Farley was one of Thompson's predecessors as Maiden's quarterback, and the Orange and Maroon have continued to recruit the program.

Thompson is just one of three players from the school who visited Saturday, joined by wide receiver Chris Culliver (a three-star prospect who held a VT offer but committed to UNC over Virginia Tech this Summer) and running back Ben Gibbs. The familiarity is strong for all - Culliver visited Blacksburg several times before picking North Carolina - and Thompson's ability to get to know the program even better was a priority.

He took advantage of his chance to continue building bonds with the coaches, as well.

"I spoke with multiple coaches," he explained. "We spoked about a lot of things, and that included talks about our season."

Fall won't just be for finishing out his senior year with Maiden. The Blue Devils are 2-1 so far, with Thompson having completed 63% of his passes to date, while throwing for six touchdowns and rushing for another. If he keeps up the production, it's only a matter of time before the FBS attention starts to really come in. While he's visited several major-college programs, his lone scholarship opportunity comes from Division II Wingate University.

He plans to keep the visit trail going, and showing significant interest in some of the programs on his list could see the number of scholarships grow.

"I will be visiting Appalachian State, I'll probably go back to Tech again in the future," he explained. "I want to go to Wingate, I might make it to a UNC game, visits like that."

At this point, Enter Sandman has given them a lot to live up to.