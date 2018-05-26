Watson seeing heavy SEC, ACC interest
Marcus Watson has been a popular recruit in the Southeast for more than a year now. Since winning a state championship at Buford (Ga.) his junior year, college coaches have been all over the four-star wing, who is originally from Winston Salem, N.C.
Schools continue to come into the picture for Watson. Mississippi State is the newest offer. He says he talks regularly with Georgia, Georgia Tech, Missouri, NC State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Xavier and a few others.
He’s been on campus at several schools already, including Georgia, Georgia Tech, NC State, Oklahoma State, Oregon and Tennessee. He plans to make another round of visits over the summer and into the fall prior to a January commitment.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Georgia Tech: “I’ve been there a few times, but I’ve only seen the basketball side. I haven’t seen the school yet. I’m going to get down there in June for all that. They have a great program and have a great coaching staff. I had an in-home visit with them and enjoyed their company. Coach (Josh) Pastner is a great guy, a great coach, and he pushes his players.”
Virginia Tech: “I like them a lot. I talk to coach (Christian) Webster a lot. I like coach Buzz (Williams). He’s a player’s coach. I’m just trying to get to know him better. He’s a really good coach.”
Xavier: “It’s mostly about Jonas Hayes, but I’ve talked to coach (Travis) Steele a little bit recently. He texted me after Elias King committed and said he wants me there and how he needs me. Jonas Hayes has been recruiting me for a while though.”
NC State: “I talk to their coaches a lot. Coach (Kevin) Keatts texts me every once in a while. I went there for a visit before basketball season. NC State is a great school.”
Georgia: “Coach Amir (Abdur-Rahim) is a great a coach. I love coach (Chad) Dollar. We talk on the daily. The first time I met coach (Tom) Crean, I could tell he was a great coach. I love his energy.”
RIVALS REACTION
Word going around the basketball circles in Georgia is that Watson could be the first four-star prospect from the Peach State to stay home and play for Pastner at Georgia Tech. He made several appearances at McCamish Pavilion this year to see the Yellow Jackets and plans to be back on campus soon.
Virginia Tech also appears to be in a good spot to land a big fish out of Georgia for the second straight year after signing Landers Nolley in 2018. Don’t sleep on Xavier in this one as assistant coach Jonas Hayes has a really strong connection with Watson from recruiting him as an assistant at Georgia. Speaking of Georgia, Tom Crean’s program is another one to keep an eye on over the next few months.