IN HIS OWN WORDS

Georgia Tech: “I’ve been there a few times, but I’ve only seen the basketball side. I haven’t seen the school yet. I’m going to get down there in June for all that. They have a great program and have a great coaching staff. I had an in-home visit with them and enjoyed their company. Coach (Josh) Pastner is a great guy, a great coach, and he pushes his players.”

Virginia Tech: “I like them a lot. I talk to coach (Christian) Webster a lot. I like coach Buzz (Williams). He’s a player’s coach. I’m just trying to get to know him better. He’s a really good coach.” Xavier: “It’s mostly about Jonas Hayes, but I’ve talked to coach (Travis) Steele a little bit recently. He texted me after Elias King committed and said he wants me there and how he needs me. Jonas Hayes has been recruiting me for a while though.” NC State: “I talk to their coaches a lot. Coach (Kevin) Keatts texts me every once in a while. I went there for a visit before basketball season. NC State is a great school.” Georgia: “Coach Amir (Abdur-Rahim) is a great a coach. I love coach (Chad) Dollar. We talk on the daily. The first time I met coach (Tom) Crean, I could tell he was a great coach. I love his energy.”

RIVALS REACTION