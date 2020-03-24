Watson narrows to 13
Virginia Tech has already scheduled an official visit with Landyn Watson - though that June trip may be in jeopardy. The emergency Dead Period could impact the prospect's ability to make campus vis...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news