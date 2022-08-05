WatchlistSZN: Peter Moore named to Ray Guy preseason list

On the heels of a poor season, a coaching change, and an exodus to the NFL, this has not been a busy preseason for the Hokies when it comes to national honors. Typically, we see a handful of players named to the all-conference projections (this year: zero), and many to individual postseason watchlists. At long last, VT has its second player to watch for a major national award at a given position. Punter Peter Moore has been named to the Ray Guy Award players to watch group. From University release:

There's no better time to get a premium subscription to HokieHaven.com. Click here to take advantage of the KICKOFF2022 offer between now and Aug. 6, and you get an all-access pass FREE through the month of August.

BLACKSBURG – Coming off a stellar freshman season, Virginia Tech football's Peter Moore has been named to the Ray Guy Award's (top punter) preseason watch list on Thursday. Moore (6-1, 207) tied for the most punts of 50-plus yards in the ACC last season with 23 and tied for third in the conference with 22 punts inside the 20-yard line. The sophomore held a 45.1-yard average on 59 punts in 2021, which led the ACC and is tied with Jimmy Kibble (1997) for the second-highest single-season gross punting average in Tech annals.

In an otherwise down year for the Orange and Maroon, Moore put up solid punting numbers. He was 28th nationally with an average boot of 44.5 yards on 65 kicks (the Hokies' release is incorrect on his numbers, although his official bio on the HokieSports website has the accurate figures). Only 16 of those 65 punts drew any sort of return, with a paltry average of 1.2 yards per attempt - speaking to his ability to put not only distance, but height on his kicks. In a year where there's plenty of unknown about how the Hokies' season - and even team - will look, it's nice to know that the punter is an elite one. May he be less-frequently used in comparison to 2021.