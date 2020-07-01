WATCH: Rivals250 LB Naquan Brown announces his decision
Rivals250 linebacker Naquan Brown’s impressive athletic traits attracted college football offers from across the country. The Virginia Beach (Va.) Ocean Lakes star narrowed his lengthy offer sheet down to LSU, Miami, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech. Check out the video above to see which school is getting Brown’s commitment.
