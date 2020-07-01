 WATCH: Rivals250 LB Naquan Brown announces his decision
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-01 13:13:08 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Rivals250 LB Naquan Brown announces his decision

Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Rivals250 linebacker Naquan Brown’s impressive athletic traits attracted college football offers from across the country. The Virginia Beach (Va.) Ocean Lakes star narrowed his lengthy offer sheet down to LSU, Miami, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech. Check out the video above to see which school is getting Brown’s commitment.

BROWN PREVIEWS HIS DECISION HERE

