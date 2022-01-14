VT Visitors: Hokies junior day Jan. 15, 2022

Virginia Tech will host the first of two major junior days in January tomorrow. Here's a list of those expected in attendance. Visit the thread on our premium message board for updates to the list.

Transfer prospect

Hokie Haven first shared the news of Virginia Tech's interest early this week, and after three years at Miami (Ohio) the All-MAC player is looking to up-transfer. He racked up 9.5 sacks (more than all Hokie DEs combined last year), which is the specific aspect of the game that VT really wants to develop. If all goes well, it wouldn't surprise to seem him donning Orange and Maroon in the future.

2022 prospects

Wright is one of three unsigned Class of 2022 commits. Four VT assistants were in the school today, and it's clear that they're trying to do everything they can to keep him committed - as they should for a kid with big-play potential. Locking him down would go a long way toward putting a finishing bow on the class. Additionally, the Hokies have offered teammate Khiari Miller a preferred walk-on opportunity, so there may very well be an opportunity to parlay an additional future Hokie out of the exchange.

