VT shows the love to Malyje Brown
Attention to detail is going to be a key feature of Virginia Tech's recruiting approach under Brent Pry - it's no coincidence that the staff in that department has been reconfigured and amped up. Something as simple as a holiday greeting can be the difference between sticking in a player's mind down the road, or being just another name on the list come decision day.
It was exactly that - a holiday greeting - that sparked the relationship between Virginia Tech and Simpsonville (S.C.) Southside Christian 2023 wide receiver Malyje Brown.
"The love Coach [Mike] Villagrana showed me by telling me happy New Years and just being the first coach to show me love made me want to go see the school more. Coach Villagrana invited me to come see the school for the junior day."
The Hokies' Senior Director of Player Personnel was just days into his official role with Virginia Tech (having joined from Marshall), but the thoroughness and dedication to relationship-building he showed impressed the 6-2, 193-pounder.
That was just the beginning of Brown's being impressed by VT. When he made his way to Blacksburg for the Hokies' junior day Saturday afternoon, the experience lived up to his expectations.
"I experienced an awesome environment with the coaching staff and everyone around me in Blacksburg," he said. "All of the new coaching staff is absolutely amazing to me. I got a chance to meet Coach Pry and take a picture with him. He’s an amazingly positive guy and I love his energy."
Hearing mostly from in-state FCS programs Furman and Samford prior to the Hokies' entry into his recruitment, Brown's taste of a bigtime junior day impressed him. He's already seen Furman in person, but it stands to reason that Blacksburg and Virginia Tech have a little bit more to offer.
On the heels of a junior year that should help him build some buzz going into a crucial offseason, a visit to Virginia Tech may have been just what he needed to continue to strive for scholarship offers.
Should one from VT eventually arrive, there's now groundwork laid in his mind as to what the Hokies are all about.
"The visit in fact did help me set my mind a little," he said. "It helped me see what it would be like to become a Hokie. I love it."
Brown plans to continue his path along the recruiting trail with a return visit to Furman at some point this offseason. For now, though, the stop at Virginia Tech will be weighing heavily on his mind as a standard-setter for future trips.
