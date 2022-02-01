VT shows the love to Malyje Brown

Attention to detail is going to be a key feature of Virginia Tech's recruiting approach under Brent Pry - it's no coincidence that the staff in that department has been reconfigured and amped up. Something as simple as a holiday greeting can be the difference between sticking in a player's mind down the road, or being just another name on the list come decision day.

It was exactly that - a holiday greeting - that sparked the relationship between Virginia Tech and Simpsonville (S.C.) Southside Christian 2023 wide receiver Malyje Brown.

"The love Coach [Mike] Villagrana showed me by telling me happy New Years and just being the first coach to show me love made me want to go see the school more. Coach Villagrana invited me to come see the school for the junior day."

The Hokies' Senior Director of Player Personnel was just days into his official role with Virginia Tech (having joined from Marshall), but the thoroughness and dedication to relationship-building he showed impressed the 6-2, 193-pounder.

That was just the beginning of Brown's being impressed by VT. When he made his way to Blacksburg for the Hokies' junior day Saturday afternoon, the experience lived up to his expectations.